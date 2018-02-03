Support for the homeless to help tackle anti-social behaviour at Rushden war memorial

Plans to tackle anti-social behaviour at a town’s war memorial will include supporting people who are homeless or dependent on drugs and alcohol.

The Northants Telegraph reported last month that concerns have been raised about issues at Rushden war memorial.

Problems in the past few months include homelessness and street drinking in and around the green opposite St Mary’s Church.

A spokesman for East Northants Council said a project group has now been formed to take this work forward and members recently met to agree on the priority areas.

The group has representation from East Northamptonshire Council (ENC), Rushden Town Council, Northants Police, retailers and the voluntary sector service providers and local churches.

East Northants Community Safety Partnership is overseeing the project.

The spokesman for ENC added: “An action plan is emerging – it will focus on priorities such as developing the right support services for homeless and drug and alcohol dependent people, landscape improvements to key areas within the town and a long-term plan for shelter provision for the homeless in the town.

“Smaller task teams are forming so two or three key people can work on each priority area with support from community safety and housing officers from ENC.

“These smaller task teams will now get on with the work and the project group will meet again in a few weeks’ time.”