Sudden death was reason behind cordon in Northampton town centre, police confirm

The death is not being treated as suspicious

By Carly Odell
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 1:27pm

A large police presence and cordon in Northampton town centre was in response to a sudden death, police confirm.

On Friday (January 6), a cordon was set up at Grosvenor car park.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called just before 12.30pm to reports of the sudden death of a woman.

A police cordon was set up in Northampton town centre on Friday afternoon (January 6). Photo: Logan MacLeod.
“We are not treating her death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

