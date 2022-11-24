A service station on the M1 in Nothamptonshire was closed earlier today (Thursday November 24) after a substation caught fire.

Both the northbound and southbound services were closed at Watford Gap services between junction 16 and 17 of the M1. The southbound service station has reopened and Roadchef tweeted to apologise for any inconvenience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 11am when they found the substation “well alight” and an evacuation of all buildings taking place.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said: “Two crews from NFRS were called to Watford Gap northbound services this morning.

“NFRS was called shortly before 11am to reports that smoke was coming from an electrical substation and that power had been lost throughout the northbound service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crews arrived to find the substation well alight and that an evacuation of all buildings was taking place. Cordons were put up, the entrance to the services was closed by Highways and fire crews requested the attendance of National Grid.

“After the electrics were isolated, two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to begin tackling the fire, with crews using thermal imaging cameras to monitor the temperature. A cooling spray was also used to keep temperatures low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters were called to deal with an alight substation.

“At about 1pm, the fire was extinguished, and service staff were allowed to return to the building. After establishing that temperatures were now safe, crews left the scene in the hands of National Grid shortly before 2pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad