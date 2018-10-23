Strictly Kettering raises almost £25,000

This year’s glamorous Strictly Kettering raised almost £25,000 for Cransley Hospice.

Nine local celebrities and their professional dance partners took to the stage at the Lighthouse Theatre on Friday (October 19)

Before taking part in the event the celebrities had no prior dancing experience, so it was a steep learning curve to put on such an incredible show after just nine weeks of rehearsals.

Judges’ favourite Apryl Pinckney and her professional dance partner Mel Garlick blew the audience away with their incredible Charleston-feel showdance, while the overall 2018 Strictly Kettering champions Amy Franklin and her dance partner Damian Reilly managed to pull off a slick and entertaining routine to Chicago’s Cell Block Tango.

As well as wowing crowds with their moves, the dancers also pulled out all the stops with their fundraising.

Last minute donations are still pouring in, but Cransley Hospice are delighted that the event looks set to have raised almost £25,000 for the charity.

Not only was the audience incredibly generous on the night, with one donor voting an incredible £1,000 for his favourite pair, Scott Edwards and dance partner Julia Wrightson, but the dancers had been busy hosting fashion shows, bake sales and even a headshave to boost their fundraising totals in the run up to the event.

There’s still time to help Cransley Hospice reach their total for Strictly Kettering by visiting www.justgiving.com/campaign/strictlykettering2018 and donating on the page of your favourite dancer.

All of the routines can be viewed on the Cransley Hospice Facebook page if you missed out on the performances on the evening.

A Cransley Hospice spokesman said: “Of course, Strictly Kettering wouldn’t have been possible at all without the tireless support from Debbie Redding at Debbie’s School of Dance.

“Cransley Hospice and the celebrity dancers alike are honoured to have received her support throughout the past nine weeks.

“No ‘thank you’ will ever be enough.”

If you’re looking to get involved with a Cransley Hospice event for 2019, visit www.cransleyhospice.org.uk, email info@cransleyhospice.org.uk or call the fundraising team on 01536 452423.