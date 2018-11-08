Strictly fabulous fundraiser for Rushden charity

These dancers put in a Strictly fabulous effort to help raise more than £6,600 for a Rushden-based charity.

They signed up for the fundraiser in support of Serve which has been helping people be independent in their own homes across East Northants since the 1980s.

With the help of Footloose Dance School, they learnt the waltz, samba and a show dance to impress the audience and judges including Higham Ferrers mayor Jason Smithers.

The dancers were Rena Jewkes from Jewkes Bridal in Rushden High Street, Keith Curryer from Weetabix, Anton Rudgalvis from Rotary, Elena Nunley from M&S at Rushden Lakes, Jo Gouldson fron Northants Fire and Rescue Service and Pete Sutherland.

They had just over 10 weeks to rehearse before taking to the dancefloor at the Ferrers School on October 26.

Despite great performances from each of the participants, there were three winners on the night.

Jo Gouldson won best show dance for her Argentine tango with Matt.

It was presented to her by John Houghton, a judge of long standing who is a close personal friend of Len Goodman.

Pete Sutherland won the Spirit of Serve Award, which was presented by judge Michelle Gibbs.

Michelle is Serve’s exercise tutor and dance teacher at a local dance school.

Pete joined at the eleventh hour and had a lot less rehearsal time than the other dancers but got stuck in with gusto.

As well as completing late night rehearsals with his partner Jane, he managed to add to the sponsorship total in limited time.

The final award of the night went to Keith Curryer for best overall dancer.

He took home the glitterball trophy for the best performance across all three dances.

Keith and his partner were dressed as trolls for their fun and funky showdance, with Keith in blue with a blue wig and Jo in pink with fabulous flowers.

Jenny Standen from Serve, which is based in Church Street, Rushden, said: “A huge thank you to the Ferrers School for hosting us, our sponsors Headlands Carpets and RG Donno Services, as well as the fantastic team of volunteers and teachers at Footloose Dance school who made this all possible.”

The event raised more than £6,600 for Serve’s well-being classes, which includes knit and natter, yoga, the Musical Moments dementia support group and the stronger seniors exercise classes.