Street food festival coming to Corby

Culinary delights from across the globe will be on sale when a street food festival comes to Corby.

‘Foodie’ will be held at S&L Football Club in Occupation Road on March 30.

The event poster. NNL-180319-110627005

The festival is being hosted by Siobhan Holmes, director of The Vino Van Events, a popular prosecco bar in a converted horse trailer.

She said: “Street food events are on trend at the moment and they do them a lot in London.

“This is the first time it’s ever been done in Corby.

“I’m hoping it’s going to be a really successful night.”

Street food on offer will include Texas BBQ, pizza, locally sourced pork, burgers, tacos, South African food, Belgian fries, vegan food, mac and cheese, desserts and more.

There will also be four bars at the event, which takes place from 6pm to midnight, serving prosecco, vodka, cocktails and real ale and cider.

Siobhan said: “I go to a lot of these events myself and I really wanted to do something locally.

“It’s going to have a great evening atmosphere and there is something for everyone.”

She added that a number of the vendors are from the area and that it was a ‘great opportunity’ for local food sellers.

After the first event on March 30, the festival will be held on the last Friday of every month until September.

Tickets cost £4 or £3 if bought online here.

Ten per cent of all ticket sales will be donated to homeless charity Corby Nightlight.

Siobhan is also hosting two further events at S&L Football Club.

On May 5, there will be a pizza and prosecco festival.

And on May 6, the venue will play host to a gin festival.