Street collection by Rotary Club of Wellingborough raises more than £200 for earthquake appeal
Money raised will help people affected by the earthquake in Turkey
Rotary Club members have raised more than £200 to help people affected by the earthquake in Turkey.
Miriam Johnson was granted a street collection permit for Wellingborough in aid of the Rotary Club of Wellingborough in aid of the Turkish earthquake.
The collection was carried out on February 18, 2023 and a total of £212.67 was collected.