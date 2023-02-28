News you can trust since 1897
Street collection by Rotary Club of Wellingborough raises more than £200 for earthquake appeal

Money raised will help people affected by the earthquake in Turkey

By Miriam JohnsonContributor
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 12:15pm

Rotary Club members have raised more than £200 to help people affected by the earthquake in Turkey.

Miriam Johnson was granted a street collection permit for Wellingborough in aid of the Rotary Club of Wellingborough in aid of the Turkish earthquake.

The collection was carried out on February 18, 2023 and a total of £212.67 was collected.

The collection was organised by the Rotary Club of Wellingborough
