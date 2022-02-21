Storm Franklin: Flood alert in force for River Nene from Northampton to Oundle

A flood alert has been issued for the River Nene between Northampton and Oundle as Storm Franklin batters the county on Monday (February 21).

The Environment Agency warning was issued late on Sunday ahead of more heavy rain falling.

Amber flood alerts are the lowest of three levels on the government's warning system and experts believe properties are unlikely to be in danger, although an update is expected early on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Environment Agency flood alert covers a stretch of the Nene from Northampton to Oundle

A spokesman said: "Over the last 24 hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the River Nene area. This means that the River Nene is now rising, which will lead to flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river.

"We expect the river to remain high throughout the next 24 hours. Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties isn't likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

"We are constantly monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. "