Still time to visit WWI exhibition in Corby

The Corby Heritage Centre continues to showcase a touring exhibition from Epping Forest Museum that commemorates the First World War and those that sadly lost their lives during it.

The exhibition, called WWI, The War to End All Wars, is being held at the Borough’s Heritage Centre on High Street and will be available to visit until Saturday, March 2.

Visitors will be able to view a range of items including a display with silhouettes of soldiers at prayer, the sounds of war, and objects from the frontline.

The Heritage Centre is open Monday to Fridays from 1pm to 4pm and on Saturdays from 11am to 2pm (excluding Bank Holidays).

Lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “We hope that people of all ages will use the exhibition to learn and think about the War and commemorate those that gave their lives for our country.

“It is important that we remember and appreciate what our soldiers and our country went through 100 years ago.”