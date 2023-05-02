News you can trust since 1897
Stagecoach celebrates diversity with Pride bus in Northamptonshire

The brightly coloured bus is used on a variety of routes and will become an everyday sight

By Elaine MortimerContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:54 BST

Northamptonshire now has its very own Pride Bus to celebrate diversity across the county.

The brightly coloured bus is used on a variety of routes and will become an everyday sight around Northampton.

Stagecoach wants to promote diversity both within the community and it’s own workforce.

Stagecoach Pride bus in NorthamptonStagecoach Pride bus in Northampton
The company has a number of ‘employee networks’ within its organisation ranging from the Veterans, parents, multicultural and LGBTQ+.

The networks promote their causes and help educate others within the business.

The bus will be making appearances at Pride events across Northamptonshire as Stagecoach promote bus travel.

Mark Whitelocks, managing director at Stagecoach Midlands, said: “It’s great to see the Pride bus out in service showing our support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Stagecoach Pride bus in NorthamptonStagecoach Pride bus in Northampton
"We’ll be at a number of Pride events across the county and look forwards to talking to the communities we serve.”

