Staff evacuated from Northamptonshire Primark warehouse after fire

Workers at a huge warehouse close to the A14 were evacuated after a fire was discovered in a loading bay.

Fire crews were called to the Primark warehouse in Islip, near Kettering, just after 6.30pm last night (Tuesday, September 20).

Members of staff were not allowed back into the building until about 10pm, with 150 employees sitting outside until their shifts finished.

The smoke could be seen rising above the warehouse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue said: “Upon arrival, crews found a loading bay was heavily smoke logged and that the building had been evacuated and sprinklers activated.

“Firefighters identified that a cardboard baler unit had caught fire, with the crews using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze.

“Four fire engines attended overall, and crews left the scene shortly after 10pm having ensured that the fire was fully out.”

The Primark Distribution Centre in Kettering Road Islip covers one million square feet.