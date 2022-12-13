News you can trust since 1897
Staff at CILT (UK) head office in Corby running reverse Advent calendar to help others

In a time of hardship for many, staff at CILT (UK) have been doing their bit to help people in need

By Elizabeth StribleyContributor
22 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 11:56am
Martin, Corby Foodbank manager collecting the donations of food and non food items
Staff at the CILT (UK) head office in Corby have been busy collecting items for the local foodbank in a reverse advent calendar over the past four weeks.

Martin from Corby Foodbank collected the many boxes and bags of both food and non-food items.

A spokesman for CILT (UK) said the donations weighed in at an impressive 116.55kg.

