St Peter’s School pupil sees artwork put on display at Eurokey Recycling

"Children are not only the recyclers of the future, they are also potential employees”
By Austen LeesContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST

Eurokey Recycling (part of the Reconomy Group) was delighted to host a visit from St Peter’s school in Kettering and show pupils how the facility recycles waste plastics and films from the supermarket industry.

The pupils from the school’s ‘Eco Team’ had the opportunity see and handle plastics at different stages of the recycling process before being shown around the ultra-modern recycling facility and its state-of-the-art control room.

On a previous visit to the school to talk about recycling Eurokey’s business development manager, Ed Smith, had launched a competition for pupils to design a recycling poster that got people thinking about why recycling is so important.

Children in front of winning recycling posterChildren in front of winning recycling poster
Children in front of winning recycling poster
The visit provided the opportunity for the competition winner Evelyn, seven, to see her poster on display and given pride of place in the company’s visitor reception.

Commenting on the visit Ed Smith said: “For many people recycling starts and stops with putting out the bins every week - they never get to see the great work that goes on to recycle all the waste we produce.

"Bringing children to the site enables them to see first-hand the amount of waste that is produced and the impressive technology that enables us to turn it into new more sustainable products.

"Children are not only the recyclers of the future, they are also potential employees and hopefully this will make some of them consider a career in the rapidly evolving recycling and resource management industry.

Children visiting Eurokey Control RoomChildren visiting Eurokey Control Room
Children visiting Eurokey Control Room

"I’d also like to congratulate Evelyn on her brilliant poster which has really brightened up our office.”

Building links with schools and broader local community is a core element of The Reconomy Social Value Programme (RSVP).

RSVP is committed to creating social value by developing routes to employment for hard-to-reach groups, supporting local communities and working with more socially responsible businesses.

