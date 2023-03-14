St Mary the Virgin Church, Southwick secures preliminary funding to conserve sculpture of national importance

St Mary the Virgin Church in Southwick has received significant grants from the Augean Community Fund and the Northamptonshire Historic Churches Trust to carry out phase one of the Lynn Monument conservation project.

Thanks to the support of the Augean Community Fund and other funding bodies, the project aims to carry out essential conservation work to the Lynn Monument which is a church sculpture of national importance.

Phase one, entailing preliminary repairs to the external chancel wall, is close to completion and phase two will begin imminently.

The Lynn Monument in the chancel of St Mary's Church, Southwick

The second phase will involve vital work to the monument to halt any further deterioration in its condition, thus preserving this major work of art for future generations.

The Lynn Monument was sculpted in 1759 by the French artist Louis Francois Roubiliac, regarded by art historians as one of the leading European sculptors of the 18th Century.

Anne Lynn of nearby Southwick Hall commissioned the monument in memory of her husband, George Lynn, who was killed in a duel defending her honour.

The monument is housed in the chancel of St Mary's, a small rural parish church near Oundle, which has been welcoming worshippers for more than 700 years.

Phase one of the project has been made possible with the support of the Augean Community Fund, Northamptonshire Historic Churches Trust, the Northamptonshire Sculpture Tour and the Francis Coales Charitable Foundation together with generous gifts and legacies from parishioners.

The external chancel wall repairs have been carried out by SC Builders, Thrapston, and overseen by St Mary's parish architect, Stimpson Walton Bond.

Rosemary Coates, church warden and local painter and author, said: "We are delighted that the Augean Community Fund and the Northamptonshire Historic Churches Trust have recognised the importance of our project.

"Now, with their generous support and the generous support of our other funders and donors we are close to fulfilling our long-held ambition to conserve this wonderful work of art."

James Miller, Deputy Lieutenant of Northamptonshire and Northamptonshire Sculpture Tour organiser, said: "The Lynn Monument is without doubt a very fine example of Roubiliac's work.

"Thanks to the perseverance of St Mary's Parochial Church Council the conservation of this important sculpture is at last in sight."

