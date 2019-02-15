Sporting stars heading to Kettering for charity event

Some of the UK’s sporting stars will head to Kettering for a gala dinner to raise money for a Northamptonshire-based charity.

The Wicksteed Park Pavilion will play host to the event to support Upsndowns on Saturday, March 23.

The event poster.

Now in its 12th year, the charity has hosted a number of high-profile dinners and events in the past featuring the likes of Alan Shearer, Teddy Sheringham and Gianfranco Zola and in the process raised almost £100,000.

This year’s black-tie dinner promises to be the biggest yet with confirmed guests Gordon Strachan, Tom Wood, Paul Nixon and Steve Walsh headlining a stellar cast of local and national sporting heroes that have already contributed to more than 200 tickets being sold.

The event will raise funds for the provision of health, educational and social resources in support of children with Down’s syndrome in the county.

Secretary and co-founder of the charity, Karen Smith, is delighted with the response so far but said how Upsndowns would love to see a record-breaking turnout for this year’s event.

She said: “We have been so fortunate in recent years to have had the support of some fantastic, high-profile guests and this year is no different.

“Having stars from a range of different sports will provide an incentive to far more people to attend this special evening.

“Not only will people have a chance to meet their sporting heroes but they will also be making a welcome contribution to a very worthwhile cause.

“As a charity, we operate on a completely voluntary basis so fund-raising events like this are the lifeblood in the support of services to our membership.”

Services the charity funds for its members include specialist training for schools, nurseries and parents, one-to-one swimming lessons, private speech and language support and ‘sign and sign’ classes.

Tickets to the gala dinner are priced at £50 and include a three-course meal with wine, a live band, disco and a chance to hear from the sporting legends.

For further details or to reserve your place contact Karen on 07817 735204 or email secretary@upsndowns.co.uk.