Specialist in equestrian arenas Soho & Finch set to join Scotts of Thrapston's stable

A Thrapston business that manufactures high-quality stables has welcomed a specialist in equestrian arenas to its group.

The announcement follows the development of a close working partnership between Scotts of Thrapston and Essex-based Soho & Finch which is experienced in arena design and construction.

Long-established Scotts of Thrapston, which has been operating from the same Northamptonshire location for more than 100 years, is renowned for its high-quality timber stables.

James Scott, Scotts of Thrapston and Seb Orr, Soho & Finch

James Scott, managing director of Scotts of Thrapston said: “We’re delighted to welcome Soho & Finch to our group and look forward to formalising our relationship enabling us to offer our clients a more comprehensive service.

“Our skilled craftspeople have been creating bespoke equestrian buildings for decades and we know how to achieve the perfect equine environment for the highest standards of horse welfare.

“The addition of Soho & Finch’s skills and experience to our equestrian portfolio means that we are perfectly placed to extend our offer to include groundworks and arena construction.

"This new partnership will enhance our services for the equestrian sector and enable us to provide a complete customer journey from concept to completion.”

Seb Orr, director of Soho & Finch Director, said: “We are looking forward to building on our partnership with Scotts after a period during which we have worked together on a number of equestrian projects.

"Joining the Scotts group makes perfect sense, enabling us to offer clients a single point of contact for their stable installations from the planning and design to the groundworks and the completed buildings, without the need for third-party contractors.”

Scotts of Thrapston started life in Northamptonshire in 1920 when founder James Scott first commissioned skilled craftspeople to build high-quality agricultural buildings.

Scotts also manufactures summerhouses, garages, car barns and luxury doors and windows.

Soho & Finch, based near Saffron Walden, has more than a decade’s experience of installing equestrian arenas alongside additional services including agricultural and equine fencing, and paddock and grassland management.