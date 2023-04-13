News you can trust since 1897
Special concert to mark 125 years of Rushden Mission Band

The group has been hitting all the right notes for more than a century

By Leanne ParryContributor
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:34 BST

Rushden Mission Band is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a free brass band concert on April 20 at 7.30pm at The Mission Church in Wellingborough Road, Rushden.

Refreshments will be available at the concert celebrating 125 years of making music in the town.

A spokesman for Rushden Mission Band said: “We are a friendly non-competing band who play a variety of music from pop, classical, show songs and traditional marches.

Rushden Mission Band performing in Wellingborough in 2013Rushden Mission Band performing in Wellingborough in 2013
"We carry out a number of concerts throughout the year and enjoy playing on a bandstand on a Sunday afternoon throughout the summer.

"We have approximately 30 members ranging in age from mid-twenties to early-eighties and would welcome anyone who is looking to join the band.

"We rehearse every Thursday at The Mission Church from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.”

While the concert is free, donations are welcome.

For more information visit www.rushdenmissionband.co.uk

