Slow traffic on M1 after road traffic collision in Northamptonshire

There has been a collision on the M1 Northbound.

One lane has been closed on the M1 following a road traffic collision that took place this evening (October 27).

The collision happened on the M1 Northbound between junctions 15 A45 (Northampton) and 15A A43 (Towcester / Northampton Services).

Highways England reports that the event is expected to clear between 5.45pm and 6pm and traffic conditions are expected to return to normal between 6.30pm and 6.45pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are currently delays of up to 20 minutes.

The nature and severity of the collision have not yet been confirmed.