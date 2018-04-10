Slimmers turn pence into pounds for Corby hospice

A group of slimmers have been collecting 5p coins to help raise cash for a Corby hospice.

Members of the St Ninian’s Slimming World group in Corby have been stockpiling their 5p pieces and raised a total of £150 for Lakelands Hospice in the town.

Sharon Wright, Slimming World organiser for Corby, invited the hospice’s community fundraiser Marina Rae to their recent meeting where she was presented with the cheque.

Marina said: “A massive thank you to Sharon and all of the St Ninian’s Slimming World members for supporting Lakelands Hospice, it really is appreciated.”

