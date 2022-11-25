A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a crash just outside Newton Bromswold last night (Thursday, November 24).

He was driving a red Skoda Fabia in Higham Road, on the stretch between Upper Higham Lane and the village, when the incident took place at about 8.30pm.

Police said the vehicle was travelling towards Newton Bromswold when it came off the carriageway – for reasons they do not yet know – and crashed into a number trees.

Police are investigating

The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry to be treated.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision [or] prior to the incident.

