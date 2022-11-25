News you can trust since 1897
Skoda driver seriously injured after car crashes into trees near Newton Bromswold

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses

By Sam Wildman
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 12:29pm

A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a crash just outside Newton Bromswold last night (Thursday, November 24).

He was driving a red Skoda Fabia in Higham Road, on the stretch between Upper Higham Lane and the village, when the incident took place at about 8.30pm.

Police said the vehicle was travelling towards Newton Bromswold when it came off the carriageway – for reasons they do not yet know – and crashed into a number trees.

Police are investigating

The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry to be treated.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision [or] prior to the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174 615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

