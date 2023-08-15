An investigation has been launched into the cause of a house fire in Wellingborough.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a fire at a house in Wilkie Road just after 3pm yesterday (Monday).

An NFRS spokesman said: “The first crew on the scene found smoke issuing from the roof of the property, and four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were deployed, while two hose reels were used to douse the fire, which was on the first floor of the home.

"Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading further, while gas and electrics were isolated and crews carried out a thorough search of the property to make sure no-one was inside, with everyone safely accounted for.”

Appliances from Wellingborough, Burton Latimer, Moulton, Rushden and Kettering attended the incident, as did the aerial appliance from Moulton.