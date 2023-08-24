Shocking aerial footage shows one of Bridge Street's once most popular nightspots in ruins following devastating fire
It was once a place for revellers to go during the evening for a night of fun, drinking and dancing.
A building filled with laughter where friends would meet up for a good time.
All that now remains of Balloon Bar in Bridge Street is a blackened shell left open to the elements with its charred remains on show.
Next to it sits Fat Cats. Also a depressing ruin, burnt out during a fire in 2012 which was was accidentally started by a roofer’s torch.
The photo has been issued by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service who battled night and day to stop the fire spreading to neighbouring buildings after receiving multiple 999 calls at 11pm on Tuesday evening (August 22).
With Thursday now upon us, firefighters remain at the scene and Bridge Street remains close.
The owner of the Balloon Bar building and Fat Cats spoke to the Chron yesterday of his frustation over people breaking into the buildings.Once the former Angel Hotel, built in 1814-16, Fat Cats has sat empty since the 2012 blaze. Balloon Bar did reopen following the fire but then closed in 2019.
Both buildings, which span 21-23 Bridge Street, have been left an eyesore ever since with scaffolding propping up Fat Cats.
AZ Investments bought Fat Cats in 2015 and Balloon Bar in April 2022.
The owner wants to invest £10 million into the project to transform the building into 44 flats and commercial space.
West Northamptonshire Council granted planning permission for the ambitious project in March this year.
Work was set to begin next year, with the owner still determined to hit this deadline despite the ongoing set backs.
Northamptonshire Police are now working to establish the cause of the fire and continue their thorough search of the building.
Anyone who has any information about how the fire may have started is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 23000522867 when providing any information so it reaches the right person as quickly as possible.Huge fire breaks out in Bridge Street overnight as NINE fire crews continue to tackle the blaze in busy Northampton street
- Video shows scale of huge fire ripping through building in Northamptonton's Bridge Street
- Plumes of smoke billow out into the Northampton sky as huge fire takes hold in Bridge Street
- Incident still ‘ongoing’ as fire crews remain following major overnight blaze in Northampton’s Bridge Street
- Bridge Street to remain closed in Northampton following huge overnight blaze which ripped through historical building
- Horrified members of the public watch on as firefighters battle through the night to tackle inferno at former nightspot
- Owner of fire-ravaged building speaks out after huge inferno rips through Balloon Bar in Bridge Street
- Man and kittens rescued by mystery 'Good Samaritans' who banged on window as an inferno raged behind his Northampton home
- Busy routes through town remain closed as police appeal for witnesses following inferno that ripped through listed building in Northampton