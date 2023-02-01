Shine a spotlight on Northamptonshire and Leicestershire's unsung teaching heroes

UK charity, The Teaching Awards Trust, is calling for people to nominate school staff in Leicestershire and Northamptonshire for a prestigious national teaching award, televised by BBC One’s The One Show.

With the 2023 awards now open for entry, it’s the perfect time to recognise those unsung teaching heroes in our area and surprise them live on TV.

Entries will be judged by a panel including The One Show host, Alex Jones.

Carolynn Southcombe with her award

The Unsung Hero award spotlights everyday heroes working in establishments providing full-time education to children aged three to 18.

And it’s not just for teachers.

You can nominate any member of staff, including office staff, caretakers, lab technicians and all support staff.

It gives them some of the recognition they deserve for all their hard work.

Silver winners enjoy a trip to London in July for a celebratory afternoon tea reception, followed by the annual awards ceremony in November for both Silver and Gold winners.

As well as attending the ceremony at a London venue, winners get an overnight stay in a top London hotel, and a trophy to recognise their contribution to a profession that changes lives.

Last year, Carolynn Southcombe, school administrator at Cottingham CofE Primary School, won Gold in the ‘Unsung Hero’ category for her longstanding dedication to the school community.

Carolynn was presented with her award by The One Show’s Alex Jones, who arrived at the school disguised as a baker delivering a cake.

Carolynn arranges whole school yoga sessions for students and parents, organises student enrichment trips, and leads the Magnificent Minds group for promoting well-being and healthy living.

She said: “Winning the gold is incredible and also a testament to Cottingham CofE Primary School – it really is an amazing place to work.

“I want to thank Mr Scott, the headteacher for nominating me and letting me be me, leading the children in various activities to help get that important message across about looking after their mental health and well-being.

“I want to thank the children who really make our school the amazing place it is and all the staff and school community for their support.”

Now the Pearson National Teaching Awards is calling for entries in Leicestershire and Northants for this year’s awards.

With hundreds of schools and colleges across both counties, there must be plenty of unsung teaching heroes out there who deserve a bit of recognition.

If you know a teacher or anyone who works in your local nursery, school or college that deserves an award then don’t miss this opportunity.

You can nominate on the Teaching Awards website: www.teachingawards.com and the entry deadline for the 2023 National Teaching Awards is February 24.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, celebrated author and former Children’s laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: "People of all ages will always remember that amazing teacher who made such a difference in their lives, whether that’s igniting a fire for their favourite subject or the support they’re received outside the classroom.

"Teachers and school staff will never know how many lives they have changed, or the impact they have made on so many children and their families, but our hope is that these awards help show them our gratitude, how much we owe them, how much we value their dedication.”

