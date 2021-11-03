Serious crash involving car and pedestrian closes Northampton town centre roads
Police are advising motorists to stay away from the area
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 3:05 pm
A number of roads are shut in Northampton town centre following a serious crash on Wednesday afternoon (November 3).
Northampton Police say the collision involving a car and a pedestrian happened at around 2pm in Broad Street, close to Grosvenor casino.
There are closures in place in the Marefair, Regent Street and Spencer Bridge Road areas.
A spokesman said: "Please avoid Broad Street and the surrounding roads as closures are currently in place while emergency services deal with the incident.
"Please be respectful and do not try to drive or walk past the closures that are in place."