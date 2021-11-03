Serious crash involving car and pedestrian closes Northampton town centre roads

A number of town centre roads are closed after a crash on Tuesday afternoon

A number of roads are shut in Northampton town centre following a serious crash on Wednesday afternoon (November 3).

Northampton Police say the collision involving a car and a pedestrian happened at around 2pm in Broad Street, close to Grosvenor casino.

There are closures in place in the Marefair, Regent Street and Spencer Bridge Road areas.

A spokesman said: "Please avoid Broad Street and the surrounding roads as closures are currently in place while emergency services deal with the incident.