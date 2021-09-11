Serious collision involving pedestrian, minibus and a car on Northampton road
Emergency services called to crash in Kingsthorpe
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 9:36 pm
Updated
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 9:38 pm
Police have launched an investigation today (Saturday) after a serious collision in Kingsthorpe.
Emergency services - including the air ambulance - were called to High Street at around 12.50pm around the Welford Road area.
The crash involved a blue Peugeot minibus, a blue Mini and a pedestrian.
The Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit is now appealing for witnesses.
Any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage can call 0800 174615 Inc. 246