Serious collision involving pedestrian, minibus and a car on Northampton road

Emergency services called to crash in Kingsthorpe

By Alice Dyer
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 9:36 pm
Updated Saturday, 11th September 2021, 9:38 pm
Emergency services - including the air ambulance - were called to High Street at around 12.50pm around the Welford Road area.

Police have launched an investigation today (Saturday) after a serious collision in Kingsthorpe.

The crash involved a blue Peugeot minibus, a blue Mini and a pedestrian.

The Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit is now appealing for witnesses.

Any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage can call 0800 174615 Inc. 246