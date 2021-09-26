Serious collision between motorbike and car closes A5 in both directions in Northamptonshire
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward
Emergency services attended a serious collision involving two vehicles on the A5 in Northamptonshire yesterday late afternoon (September 25).
The collision took place at around 5pm on the A5 at the Rugby Road and Lilbourne junction and involved a black Suzuki GSX1300 motorcycle and a turquoise Suzuki Splash.
Leicestershire Police, Northamptonshire Police, paramedics and highways maintenance crews were all on the scene and the A5 was closed in both directions from A428 (Rugby / Northampton) to Gibbet Roundabout (A426 / Rugby / Lutterworth).
Police are urging witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the collision to call Drivewatch on 0800 174615, quoting incident 397 of 25/09.