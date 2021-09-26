Serious collision between motorbike and car closes A5 in both directions in Northamptonshire

Emergency services attended a serious collision involving two vehicles on the A5 in Northamptonshire yesterday late afternoon (September 25).

The collision took place at around 5pm on the A5 at the Rugby Road and Lilbourne junction and involved a black Suzuki GSX1300 motorcycle and a turquoise Suzuki Splash.

Leicestershire Police, Northamptonshire Police, paramedics and highways maintenance crews were all on the scene and the A5 was closed in both directions from A428 (Rugby / Northampton) to Gibbet Roundabout (A426 / Rugby / Lutterworth).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A serious collision closed the A5 in both directions last night.