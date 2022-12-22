A sell-out Christmas celebration concert at St Giles Church, Northampton, showcasing its brand new Christmas repertoire, was a fitting end to a busy 2022 season in which Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC) performed at 35 concerts and other events, including three public events celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

A particular highlight for NMVC’s smaller group, NMVC Lite, was being invited to perform again at Belvoir Castle, Grantham, at the castle’s annual Christmas celebrations.

There have also been competition successes for NMVC this year at the Oundle, Milton Keynes, Northampton and North Northamptonshire Music Festivals in which NMVC and NMVC Lite achieved no less than seven first place and two second place awards between them.

Northampton Male Voice Choir performing at the Cripps Theatre, Northampton (May 2022)

NMVC chairman Mark York said: “This choir continues to go from strength to strength and I’m very proud of the way our choristers rise to every challenge thrown at them.

"Not least, mastering an entirely new repertoire of 13 Christmas songs and carols in just eight weeks - bang on time for our first ever Christmas celebration concert.”

Musical director Stephen Bell said: “2022 has been a tremendously successful year for Northampton Male Voice Choir and even more exciting plans are in development for the next 12 months, including recording a brand new CD and a major recruitment campaign.”

NMVC’s 2023 season will kick off with an appearance singing at the Northampton Saints home fixture against Harlequins on New Year’s Day.

