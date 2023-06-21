HR Solutions took the gold award in the highly coveted Service Excellence category of the 2023 SME Northamptonshire Business Awards on Thursday night.

The event, held at Daventry Court Hotel, shone a spotlight on the impressive achievements of small and medium-sized businesses across the county.

HR Solutions of Kettering were praised by the judges for the outstanding assistance and advice they provide to their clients.

HR Solutions collect the Gold Award for Service Excellence at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards

The team, alongside the other gold award winners on the night, will now go through to the SME National Business Awards Grand Final at Wembley Stadium in December.

It’s the second nod to the consultancy’s impressive customer service in 2023.

In January, the consultancy won the prestigious Gold Trusted Service Award for 2023 from customer insights company Feefo.

The much-coveted annual award, for outstanding customer service, recognise customer centric businesses who demonstrate high quality customer service.

Client ratings decide the winners.

HR Solutions scooped gold for the second consecutive year.

HR Solutions CEO Greg Guilford said: “The whole team at HR Solutions are delighted to have won the SME Northamptonshire Business Award for Service Excellence.

"Great service starts with great people - and this award is a testament to the incredible work our team does each and every day.

"I’d like to thank the entire team for all their hard work in providing what has been recognised as a first-class service.

“Our clients are at the heart of everything we do, and our core values are based on delivering an excellent experience, whether we support them with HR, payroll or health and safety.

"We're thrilled to be recognised for this. Congratulations to all the other winners and finalists, it was a pleasure and a privilege to stand alongside you all.”

For a full list of all the winners, visit https://eventsandpr.co.uk/sme-northamptonshire-business-awards/finalists-2023/