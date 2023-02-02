Scott Bader partners with SAFIC-ALCAN for the distribution of TexipolÒ and TexicrylÒ across France

Scott Bader France is pleased to announce a new partnership with SAFIC-ALCAN SAS, effective immediately, for the distribution of Texipol rheology modifiers and Texicryl acrylic dispersions across France.

SAFIC-ALCAN will distribute Scott Bader’s acrylic polymers and inverse emulsions for paints, coatings, inks, adhesives, construction and other industrial formulations except textiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Stanion, business manager for functional polymers at Scott Bader, said: “We have partnered with SAFIC-ALCAN to offer our French customers a comprehensive range of easily available market leading products alongside excellent technical support and industry knowledge.

Scott Bader x SAFIC-ALCAN

"We look forward to working alongside the talented team at SAFIC-ALCAN.”

Jean-Marie SCHMUCK, business development director coatings & construction at SAFIC-ALCAN, said: “Our companies partnered last year to work together in Turkey, and we are delighted to already extend this partnership to the French market.

“Specialty dispersions and rheology modifiers from Scott Bader represent a great addition to our portfolio of environmentally friendly solutions."