Schools in Corby, East Northants, Kettering and Wellingborough ranked by pupil progress

Latest figures have revealed the Northamptonshire schools where pupils make the most and least progress.

The Department for Education ranks secondary schools according to how well pupils have progressed between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school, compared to pupils who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

This progress is measured by assessing provisional 2018 exam results in English, maths and other subjects including sciences, history, geography and languages and is called the Progress 8 score.

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

A score below zero means pupils made less progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

A negative progress score does not mean pupils made no progress, or the school has failed, but means pupils in the school made less progress than other pupils across England with similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

Of the 20 secondary schools in the north of the county four were rated well above average, two were above average, eight were average and six were below average.

Earlier this week we reported that Sir Christopher Hatton Academy in Wellingborough was the county’s highest performing school.

Director of secondary standards Andrew Wilson said: “This is another incredible set of results for Sir Christopher Hatton Academy and demonstrates the dedication of our staff and students.”

You can find the Progress 8 score for every school in the north of the county below ranked from highest to lowest, as well as the rating it was given according to its score.

1) Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, Wellingborough. 0.76 - well above average

2) Southfield School, Kettering. 0.71 - well above average

3) Brooke Weston Academy, Corby. 0.61 - well above average

4) Bishop Stopford School, Kettering. 0.55 - well above average

5) Prince William School, Oundle. 0.32 - above average

6) The Latimer Arts College, Barton Seagrave. 0.24 - above average

7) Corby Technical School. 0.18 - average

8) Wrenn School, Wellingborough. 0.15 - average

9) Kettering Buccleuch Academy. 0.12 - average

10) Manor School Sports College, Raunds. 0.07 - average

11) Weavers Academy, Wellingborough. 0.05 - average

12) Wollaston School. 0.03 - average

13) Huxlow Science College, Irthlingborough. -0.08 - average

14) Kettering Science Academy. -0.13 - average

15) Kingswood Secondary Academy, Corby. -0.2 - below average

16) Rushden Community College. -0.25 - below average

17) Montsaye Academy, Rothwell. -0.26 - below average

18) Lodge Park Academy, Corby. -0.3 - below average

19) Corby Business Academy. -0.37 - below average

20) The Ferrers School, Higham Ferrers. -0.38 - below average