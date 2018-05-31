School’s new principal can’t wait to get going

A new principal will start at Robert Smyth Academy on Monday.

Daniel Cleary (pictured) joins the Market Harborough school, just a few miles from the Northamptonshire border, after being deputy head at a school on the island of Guernsey.

Daniel has been appointed after the departure of former principal Sue Jones, who left the academy last year. He will be taking over from acting principal Richard Taylor.

Daniel (33) said: “I am extremely excited about my appointment and cannot wait to get started.

“I have spent around six months preparing for the start date so that no time is wasted in moving the academy forward to becoming student centred and academically special.

“Ultimately, my job is to ensure that every child benefits from an outstanding education so that they can lead a happy and fulfilling life.”

Robert Smyth Academy is now part of the Tudor Grange Academies Trust, based in Solihull.

Daniel said: “I am delighted to be joining the Tudor Grange Academies Trust and learning from the outstanding expertise that it has in all areas. They are undoubtedly a force for good.”

He now plans to grow and develop the school into an outstanding education provider and a centre of excellence for the East Midlands.

“I believe that the academy is sat on an incredible platform and just needs the right fuel to project it” he said.

Dr Paul Machon, chairman of the school’s governors said: “The governing body is delighted to be welcoming Daniel Cleary as the academy’s permanent Principal.”

He said progress had already begun at the school with a successful Ofsted inspection in September 2017 and investment in the academy’s buildings and infrastructure last summer, with even more ambitious plans for this summer.

He added: “Daniel made a considerable impression on all those involved in the selection process in December 2017 – be they students, staff or governors.

“His clarity of view about the academy’s future was both welcome and convincing.”