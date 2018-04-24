School near Kettering’s pride after Ofsted inspection

Staff at a school near Kettering say they are beaming with pride after Ofsted said it continues to be ‘good’.

The Latimer Arts College, in Barton Seagrave’s Castle Way, maintained its grade after an inspection in February’s blizzard-like weather.

The education watchdog heaped praise on the culture of being happy and safe at the school.

Principal Siobhan Hearne said: “Our students and staff are special to us and first and foremost, we are so proud that the inspection team recognised that our school is one where the strengths and talents of students and staff are extremely valued.

“Very importantly, we are also pleased that our strong focus on the development of the whole child has been recognised.”

Ofsted said the college’s outward-looking approach to learn from other schools is helping teaching and learning evolve.

Ms Hearne added: “Our vision has always been to create a school where each of our students feels safe, valued and achieves personal success so that they can be the best that they can be.

“The inspection team praised us for the warm and pleasant atmosphere that exists in the school and the positive and strong relationships between students and staff.”

Inspector Sally Wicken found the school had taken great steps to improve since its last inspection.

She added that pupils were unanimous that they would get support from the school if they needed it.

Chairman of governors Sue Wood said: “Both our governing body and our staff have always been ambitious for the school and have had the highest of expectations, resulting in continually improving outcomes for students.

“The inspection team acknowledged our ‘desire to ensure all pupils surpass their potential’ in a climate where students ‘enjoy learning and always try their best.

“Our inspection took place in near-blizzard conditions at times.

“It is to the enormous credit of our students that this did not deter or distract them from their studies.”

She added that standards have continued to rise year on year and that the school is the best it has ever been.

She said: “This success is very much a result of a committed team effort from our students, our staff and governors and our parents and carers.”