Rutland Sinfonia looking forward to postponed performance at St Peter’s Church, Oundle

Rutland Sinfonia is looking forward to taking to the stage with a performance which had originally been scheduled for May 2020.

They had been due to perform at St Peter’s Church in Oundle three years ago, but unfortunately the concert had to be cancelled due to Covid.

Next week will see the group performing the postponed ‘Postcards from America’ at the church starting at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 13.

Rutland Sinfonia rehearsing for Postcards from America concert

Paul Hilliam is the conductor and Anne Bolt returns as solo pianist.

The music will cover a wide range, from Copland’s Rodeo evoking Wild West films to the very gentle and calming Adagio by Barber used in the film Platoon and associated with 9/11 commemorations.Anne is very excited about playing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and thinks the programme looks to be a really fun one.

She is struggling to name her favourite part of this piece and says she cannot pick one part, adding: “Of course, the famous lush tune is fab, but so is the beginning, so is the middle and so is the end.”

For more details about the concert, visit the Rutland Sinfonia website.

