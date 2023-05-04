News you can trust since 1897
Rutland Sinfonia looking forward to postponed performance at St Peter’s Church, Oundle

The concert was due to be performed in May 2020, but had to be cancelled due to Covid

By Kristi NewtonContributor
Published 4th May 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read

Rutland Sinfonia is looking forward to taking to the stage with a performance which had originally been scheduled for May 2020.

They had been due to perform at St Peter’s Church in Oundle three years ago, but unfortunately the concert had to be cancelled due to Covid.

Next week will see the group performing the postponed ‘Postcards from America’ at the church starting at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 13.

Rutland Sinfonia rehearsing for Postcards from America concertRutland Sinfonia rehearsing for Postcards from America concert
Paul Hilliam is the conductor and Anne Bolt returns as solo pianist.

The music will cover a wide range, from Copland’s Rodeo evoking Wild West films to the very gentle and calming Adagio by Barber used in the film Platoon and associated with 9/11 commemorations.Anne is very excited about playing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and thinks the programme looks to be a really fun one.

She is struggling to name her favourite part of this piece and says she cannot pick one part, adding: “Of course, the famous lush tune is fab, but so is the beginning, so is the middle and so is the end.”

For more details about the concert, visit the Rutland Sinfonia website.

Rutland Sinfonia rehearsing for Postcards from AmericaRutland Sinfonia rehearsing for Postcards from America
Anne Bolt - Piano SoloistAnne Bolt - Piano Soloist
