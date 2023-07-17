Rushden vehicle dealer wins 'car supermarket of the year' award

Rushden’s Croyland Car Megastore was crowned ‘car supermarket of the year’ at the Motor Trader Independent Dealer Awards, beating out some stiff competition to take home the prize.

The lavish awards ceremony, in its fifth year, was hosted by entertainer Richard Blackwood and took place earlier this month in Birmingham. The event celebrated independent dealers and provided a space for them to network and celebrate each other’s achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croyland Car Megastore was nominated in four categories and took home top prize for ‘car supermarket of the year’.

Mark Swindles pictured with host Richard Blackwood (left) and Road Angel's Stuart Patton (right).

General manager of Croyland Car Megastore, Mark Swindells, said: “We’re so proud to have won this award for car supermarket of the year. This award is more performance-focused, so it’s very gratifying to have our recent business successes recognised like this.

“The team are so pleased to receive this award and to have all their hard work contributing to the business’s success recognised and celebrated.