Rushden road closed for several hours due to work to secure 'unstable' tree

A Rushden road was closed for several hours while work was carried out to secure an ‘unstable’ tree.

Bedford Road was out of action for several hours yesterday (Tuesday) following issues with an oak tree in Jubilee Park and the resulting clear-up.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “A large limb of a mature oak tree in Jubilee Park failed late yesterday morning.

The clear-up effort in Bedford Road, Rushden yesterday (Tuesday)

"Council officers cordoned off the area and waited for contractors to arrive on site in the afternoon to commence removing the remaining limbs of the oak tree, as the tree had become unstable due to the failed limb.

"Bedford Road was closed for a couple of hours to allow the safe and speedy removal of the limbs and brash from the oak tree.

“The trunk has been retained for habitat purposes and a local resident who is a wood turner has removed some of the timber for turning.”