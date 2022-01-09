Rushden road closed after serious crash

Police at the scene

Motorists have been urged to avoid a street in Rushden tonight (Sunday) after a serious crash.

Rectory Road has been closed with Northamptonshire Police urging people to avoid the area in an appeal at about 6pm.

The Northants Road Crime Team are conducting an investigation at the site, which is cordoned off.

Details on the severity of any injuries suffered or the vehicles involved in the crash are yet to be confirmed.

On social media the Northants Road Crime Team issued a 'polite request' for people to stop moving their cones at the crash site.

They said: "They are there for a reason to protect the scene and officers working there.