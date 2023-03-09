News you can trust since 1897
Rush hour delays in Wellingborough as firefighters called to van fire on A509

The road was closed for a period

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 10:57am

A vehicle fire caused rush hour delays on a main route around Wellingborough this morning (Thursday).

Firefighters were called to the A509 Park Farm Way at around 7.20am to reports of a van fire. Traffic was queuing back to Niort Way.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called today at 7.20am to a vehicle fire on Park Farm Way.

The van fire happened in Park Farm Way, Wellingborough.
"On arrival at the scene the crew found a van alight.

"Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames and dampen down to prevent any hotspots. The road was closed for a short time while the fire was put out. It was re-opened at just before 8am.

"The incident was handed over to the police who have arranged recovery of the vehicle. The crew left the scene at around 8.20am.”

The spokesman added that the fire is thought to have started accidentally.

