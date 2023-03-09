Rush hour delays in Wellingborough as firefighters called to van fire on A509

A vehicle fire caused rush hour delays on a main route around Wellingborough this morning (Thursday).

Firefighters were called to the A509 Park Farm Way at around 7.20am to reports of a van fire. Traffic was queuing back to Niort Way.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called today at 7.20am to a vehicle fire on Park Farm Way.

The van fire happened in Park Farm Way, Wellingborough.

"On arrival at the scene the crew found a van alight.

"Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames and dampen down to prevent any hotspots. The road was closed for a short time while the fire was put out. It was re-opened at just before 8am.

"The incident was handed over to the police who have arranged recovery of the vehicle. The crew left the scene at around 8.20am.”