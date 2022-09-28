Rubbish dumped in Rushden street after waste truck catches fire

Rubbish had to be dumped in Westfield Avenue, Rushden, after a waste truck caught fire

People are being urged not to put batteries in the bin after two incidents which led to waste trucks catching fire.

Quick thinking by collection crews averted a potential bin lorry fire in Slaters Close, Rushden, on Monday morning.

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “Smoke was spotted coming from waste being tipped into the bin lorry and the crew quickly removed the bin full of waste to prevent a serious incident.

"The smoke was found to be coming from a disposable vaping unit.

"We would like to remind residents that nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cad) rechargeable batteries and small electrical items containing these should never be placed in either your refuse or recycling bin, as they can ignite very easily in a waste collection vehicle.”

But this isn’t the first time it has happened as a similar incident took place last month too.

The spokesman added: “Only a few weeks ago one of our vehicles caught fire in Westfield Avenue in Rushden and the whole load had to be tipped in the street and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service called out to make it safe.

"Please remove batteries from small appliances and take these to a battery recycling point - these are provided in shops that sell batteries.”

Following the two incidents, the council has shared a link to a short video showing just how serious putting batteries in your bin can be: https://youtu.be/uBHDav3gp4g

The council website also carries important information about the risk posed to the lives of crew and residents if you dispose of batteries incorrectly.

It says: “When this happens, we take emergency action, empty waste onto the highway and get the fire put out.

"Before you place a battery into your bin, please consider that the lives of crew and residents can be put in danger, roads are blocked causing traffic problems, the fire service may need to help, stopping them getting to other incidents, cleansing teams need to support our crews instead of dealing with other issues and there is a cost to the taxpayer.”