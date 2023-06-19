Roux restaurant enhanced by Northamptonshire family’s summerhouses

James Scott and the team at the Waterside Inn

The world-renowned Roux family has chosen a long-standing Northamptonshire business to provide new summerhouses at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Chef patron Alain Roux appointed Scotts of Thrapston to create two summerhouses as part of its ongoing improvement work to further enhance the iconic appeal of The Waterside Inn in Bray-on-Thames.

Founded by the late Michel Roux OBE and his brother Albert in 1972, The Waterside Inn continues to serve classic French cuisine to this day.

Scotts has installed two summerhouse buildings adjacent to the main restaurant and on the riverbank where guests can enjoy breakfast, an aperitif or coffee and staff can hold meetings.

Alain Roux said: “Since we are gradually contemporising The Waterside Inn, we decided that the existing summerhouses no longer suited the area. We found their positions also blocked the view upriver for our restaurant guests. We wanted to replace the summerhouses with something classic yet modern that would perfectly blend with the rest of our aesthetics.

“We approached Scotts of Thrapston because they are a longs-tanding family firm with a strong customer focus, just like us. The style and quality of Scotts’ summerhouses were exactly what we wanted, too.”

Scotts of Thrapston, which has been operating from the same Northamptonshire location for over 100 years, has developed a powerful reputation for its high-quality timber summerhouses and equestrian buildings.