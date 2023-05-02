Roll up, roll up as Circus Ginnett will be at Northampton Road recreation ground in Kettering this week.

Organisers are promising great entertainment for the whole family with their new show for 2023.

Packed with world-class talent, all the glitz and glam from the West End shows and amazing stunts from their performers, they can’t wait to welcome you to their heated Big Top.

Circus Ginnett show 2023

This year they have the youngest circus contortionist in the UK, Lily Hegyi, seven, and the youngest circus dog trainer, Logan Austin, six.

This is their third year officially supporting the NHS Charities Together, a network of more than 230 NHS charities across the UK, helping to provide the extra support needed to care for NHS staff, patients and communities.

Circus Ginnett donates all profits from their opening shows on each venue throughout the season to them.

They are also giving free entry to any of their shows to all Blue Light card holders as a little thank you for the amazing work they do.

Tickets can be booked by calling 07562 450045 or going to www.ticketsource.co.uk/circus-ginnett.

An on-site ticket office at Northampton Road recreation ground will also be open.

Circus Ginnett will be at Northampton Road recreation ground, Kettering from Wednesday, May 3 until Sunday, May 7.

Shows on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday will be 6.30pm only.

Shows on Saturday will be at 2pm and 5pm.