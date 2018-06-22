Roadworks planned for A43 near Kettering

Motorists travelling between Kettering and Corby have been warned of up to five nights of road closures.

Works on the A43 near the hamburger roundabout, just to the north of Kettering, are scheduled to start on Monday (June 25).

The road will be closed from 8pm to 6am for up to five nights.

Northamptonshire County Council say they will be re-surfacing the road with anti-skid surfacing.

A council spokesman said the use of anti-skid surfacing is because that is what is on the existing surface and not because of accidents.

A diversion will be in place.