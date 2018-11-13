Road near Rushden to close for a week

A road just to the south of Rushden will close for a week as part of a major railway project.

Podington Road in Wymington will be closed from Monday, November 19 to Sunday, November 25 inclusive as work to upgrade the rail bridge is carried out.

The bridge will be strengthened ready for a second railway track to be installed on the bridge at a later date.

To allow this work to be carried out safely, the road will be closed and a clearly signposted diversion will be in place.

Wendy Bell, sponsor for Network Rail, said: “This work is a vital part of the Midland Main Line Upgrade and the road needs to be closed so that we can carry out this work safely.

“We appreciate that closing the road can be disruptive to motorists and we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this causes.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience.”

The work is part of the Midland Main Line Upgrade, which will see the line electrified from London to Kettering and Corby via Bedford.

The Midland Main Line Upgrade is one of the biggest investments in the railway since the Victorian era and will bring benefits for the millions of people who use it every year.

For further information on the work taking place on Podington Road contact the National Rail Helpline on 0345 711 4141.