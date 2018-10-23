Road closure in place for emergency sewer work in Rothwell

Emergency work to repair a damaged sewer in Rothwell started today (Tuesday).

The repair work in Rushton Road is expected to last for about two weeks.

However, timescales may change after initial excavation work has been completed to determine the extent of the damage to the pipe.

A full road closure will be in place in Rushton Road affecting both the north and southbound carriageways.

Local traffic in the area will be diverted via Glendon Road but access for residents and emergency services will be maintained throughout the duration of the repair.

Advanced warning signs are already in place in the area and a letter drop has been completed to local residents to notify them of the works.

Regan Harris from Anglian Water said: “We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this causes to our customers.

“We are using a tanker during the day to minimise disruption and to ensure customers can continue to use their toilets and washing machines as normal.

“This will be in place until the pipe has been repaired and the flow can return to normal.

“Our team will be on site between 7.30am and 5pm during the week with weekend work, if required, to ensure we complete this essential work as quickly as possible.”