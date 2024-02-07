Road closed in Corby due to fire at business nearby
People have been advised to find an alternative route
A Corby road has been closed while crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service deal with a fire at a business nearby.
Gretton Brook Road has been closed and people have been advised to find an alternative route.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews were called at 1.23pm with two pumps from Corby in attendance.
“Emergency services have evacuated the building and neighbouring premises and set up a 200-metre cordon as a precaution while they tackle the blaze.
“Gretton Brook Road will remain closed while the incident is dealt with.”