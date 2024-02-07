News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Road closed in Corby due to fire at business nearby

People have been advised to find an alternative route
By Callum Faulds
Published 7th Feb 2024, 16:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Corby road has been closed while crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service deal with a fire at a business nearby.

Gretton Brook Road has been closed and people have been advised to find an alternative route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews were called at 1.23pm with two pumps from Corby in attendance.

Most Popular
Gretton Brook Road is currently closedGretton Brook Road is currently closed
Gretton Brook Road is currently closed

Emergency services have evacuated the building and neighbouring premises and set up a 200-metre cordon as a precaution while they tackle the blaze.

“Gretton Brook Road will remain closed while the incident is dealt with.”

Related topics:CorbyEmergency servicesNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service