Road closed in Corby after car collides with deer

Emergency services were called to the scene of a road traffic collision involving a muntjac deer in Corby.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived at Jubilee Avenue, located opposite Hazel Wood, shortly after 8am.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival, a crew from Corby found that a car had collided with a muntjac deer, which was still alive but lodged in the grill of the car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File image

“Northamptonshire Police were called to enforce a lane closure on Jubilee Avenue, at which point the animal rescue team from Wellingborough were deployed alongside their specialist Unimog vehicle.

“On arrival of the Unimog, Jubilee Avenue was fully closed while the animal rescue team extracted the muntjac from the car grill.