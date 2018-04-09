Road closed after serious crash near Higham Ferrers

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area after a serious crash near Higham Ferrers.

Police, fire and ambulance were all called to the crash involving two cars on the B645 Chelveston Road just after 8am today (Monday).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Please be aware that the B645 Chelveston Road is currently closed between the A6 and Bidwell Lane due to a serious collision.

“Motorists are asked to find an alternative route while emergency services deal with the collision.

“However, anyone due to attend the event at Rushden Golf Club can still gain access via Chelveston or Caldecott.”

The spokesman said no further details about the crash, which happened near to the Moulton College campus in Higham Fererrs, were available at the moment.