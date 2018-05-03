Rise to the challenge and help Corby hospice smash its £15,000 target

Groups, schools, businesses and individuals are being urged to rise to #Challenge518 in June, helping Lakelands Hospice smash its £15,000 target.

It is the fourth year of the #challenge fundraiser and it is hoped this year will be even bigger and better than before.

#challenge518 is taking place during June

Marina Rae, the hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “We are incredibly proud and humbled to say that we have fulfilled the last wishes of 518 local Corby people by caring for them in their own homes, surrounded by their loved ones in the last few days of their lives.

“Our #challenge is in remembrance of all 518 patients and their families, and to highlight the amazing work of our dedicated team of hospice at home nurses.

“Every penny donated by the Corby borough will be truly appreciated.”

Three of the major supermarkets in Corby – Asda, Morrisons and Tesco Extra - have invited the hospice to hold #challenge518 events in-store during June.

The Hospice at Home nurses

Others who have signed up for #challenge518 include Corby Radio, No Limits Adventure, Lloyds Bank, FMH Conveyors, The Cardigan Arms, The Shire Horse and The Polish Film Club.

The hospice is also hosting a firewalk and looking for participants to register for the event across hot coals.

And Marina will once again complete a challenge herself, this year being ‘Donut Girl’ in a 50s-inspired outfit.

She will be trying to sell a minimum of 518 jam doughnuts for £2 each, challenging people to buy and then eat the doughnut without licking your lips.

Will you be taking on the challenge?

Each person who manages it will be entered into a draw, with one lucky winner at the end of June winning a hamper of goodies.

Anyone who wants Marina to visit their business so staff can complete the doughnut challenge should contact the hospice.

It is hoped that as many people as possible will get involved to help smash this year’s target of £15,000.

People can host a one-off fundraiser or various events throughout June, with fundraising packs available from the hospice and all funds raised helping the hospice’s nurses provide more nights of care.

The Hospice at Home team offers high quality nursing care for the terminally ill who live in the Corby area and want to be at home rather than in hospital in the last weeks or days of their lives.

Lynn Davies, Hospice at Home co-ordinator, said: “On behalf of our patients, their carers and families we would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has risen to the challenge in the past and those rising this year, you are all truly amazing.”

Lakelands Hospice is a registered charity which receives no government or NHS funding.

It is the generosity of local people and businesses, as well as grants and their own fundraising which enables the hospice to provide its Hospice at Home service for free to all their patients.

Lakelands first launched #Challenge300 in August 2015 after supporting its 300th Hospice at Home patient, raising £2,339.

In its first three years, the #challenge fundraiser has raised more than £22,000 in total.

This year will be the challenge’s fourth year and with a further 79 patients having being supported by their Hospice at Home team, #Challenge518 has been launched.

Anyone who wants to get involved can call Marina on 01536 747755 or email marinarae@lakelandshospice.org.uk.