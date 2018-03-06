REVEALED: Find out when Wagamama is due to open at Rushden Lakes

A popular restaurant chain has finally revealed when it will be opening at Rushden Lakes.

There’s still a few months to go, but the Northants Telegraph can reveal that Wagamama will be opening at the major retail and leisure site in June.

It is due to be in the remaining unit overlooking the lake, alongside names including Wildwood, Bill’s and Pizza Express.

Other outlets already serving food and drink to shoppers at the site include Patisserie Valerie, Bewiched, Eden at House of Fraser and Jamaica Blue.

Wagamama is a British-headquartered restaurant chain, serving Asian food inspired by the flavours of Japan.

It opened its first restaurant in London more than 25 years ago and now has more than 140 restaurants around the world.

The chain is recruiting for its new branch at Rushden Lakes, including for the position of assistant general manager.

A spokesman for Wagamama said they are hoping the new restaurant will open at Rushden Lakes on June 11, but no further details are available at the moment.

More details about the new restaurant will be revealed in the run-up to the opening date.