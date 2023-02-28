Reunion plans for former pupils of Our Lady's Secondary Modern School in Occupation Road, Corby
“It would be good for us all to meet up and exchange stories to hear what we have all been up to for the last 60 years or so”
Former pupils are being invited to get involved with plans for a reunion this summer.
John Furie and Katheryne Slater would like to invite leavers who attended Our Lady's Secondary Modern School in Occupation Road, Corby – who left Christmas 1962/Summer 1963 - to a school reunion on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in the early evening.
The venue is to be advised, but will be somewhere in Corby.
Former pupils are being urged to get in touch if they can attend and to share details of the event to anyone it may apply to.
John and Katheryne said: “We are sure it will be a very interesting evening.”
For more details email [email protected]