Reunion plans for former pupils of Our Lady's Secondary Modern School in Occupation Road, Corby

Former pupils are being invited to get involved with plans for a reunion this summer.

John Furie and Katheryne Slater would like to invite leavers who attended Our Lady's Secondary Modern School in Occupation Road, Corby – who left Christmas 1962/Summer 1963 - to a school reunion on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in the early evening.

The venue is to be advised, but will be somewhere in Corby.

A reunion is planned for former pupils

Former pupils are being urged to get in touch if they can attend and to share details of the event to anyone it may apply to.

John and Katheryne said: “We are sure it will be a very interesting evening.”

