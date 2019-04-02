Restaurant in Wellingborough Road burgled

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a restaurant in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 10, between 1.30am and 1.40am, when the offender/s smashed glass in the front door to gain access. Police have released details today.

A police spokeswoman said: "They spent a short time in the premises before leaving empty-handed and running in the direction of Simpson Avenue."

Officers have released CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.